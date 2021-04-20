Two more Raya videos promoting gambling detected, three arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Two local women and a man were arrested in connection with two more Aidilfitri-themed videos promoting online gambling activities.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah, in a statement, said all suspects, aged 21 to 42, were detained around the capital after police detected two more videos promoting online gambling, lasting 30 seconds and 48 seconds respectively, yesterday.

Thus far, he said, the police had received two reports on the matter.

“All suspects will be remanded today and investigated in accordance with Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 233 (1) of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 4 (1) (g) of the Common Gambling House Act 1953,” he said.

Mohamad Zainal said the police would not compromise on all parties involved in gambling activities and the making of the video.

“The police advised the public not to share the video. In fact, such acts are not only illegal but can cause public concern,” he said.- Bernama