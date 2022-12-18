Two mosques in Sarawak get dual-function van from TH Mobility Programme

KUCHING: Two mosques in Sarawak, the Al Hidayah Mosque in Dalat, Mukah, and the Nurul Ibadah Mosque in Kuala Baram, Miri, have benefited from the Pilgrims’ Fund Board’s (Tabung Haji) Mobility Programme, with each getting a dual-function van recently.

Tabung Haji (TH), in a statement issued here today, said the vans are among the 40 units, involving an allocation of RM5.4 million under the programme this year to be donated to selected institutions, which include surau, welfare homes and registered associations nationwide.

TH executive director (Operations) Mohamed Ameen Abdul Wahab said he hoped that the management of the Al Hidayah Mosque and the Nurul Ibadah Mosque hoped would optimise the vans to meet the requirements of fardu kifayah and fardu ain.

“We hope the vans will be used by local residents to facilitate funeral arrangements and for community activities,” he said.

The programme was first carried out in 2016 and last year, it was expanded to include tahfiz centres, welfare organisations and homes in Sabah and Sarawak. - Bernama