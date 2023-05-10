Two motorists killed after car hit by vehicle going against traffic

JOHOR BAHRU: Two people travelling in a Honda Jazz died after their car collided with a Mercedes-Benz which was going against the traffic at KM6.4 of Jalan Ismail Sultan in Iskandar Puteri today.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the two killed in the 4.20 am incident were a 19-year-old woman who was driving the Honda Jazz and her 19-year-old male friend.

The 30-year-old driver of the Mercedes was seriously injured and admitted to Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA).

“The accident was caused by the Mercedes which was driven against the traffic.

“However, police have yet to determine if the Mercedes driver was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs as we are still waiting for the results of tests on his blood samples,” he said in a statement.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The two bodies were sent to HSA for further action.

Meanwhile, Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Hairulnizam Mohd Noh said 20 firemen were rushed to the scene to offer assistance.

The firemen helped to remove the victims from their vehicles and the operation ended at 6.27 am, he said in a separate statement. -Bernama