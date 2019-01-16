Two MPN councillors lodge police report over defamatory posting

SEREMBAN: Two members of Nilai Municipal Council (MPN) today lodged police report against a man for posting defamatory statement linking them with alleged abuse of power on social media.

The councillors – Mohd Helimy Samat, 40, and Siti Mariam Md Yusof, 60, – both lodged their respective reports at Nilai district police headquarters (IPD) this evening.

Lawyer G. Ganeson, who was representing Mohd Helimy, said the accusations made by Tandiko Dalusin (Tandiko), was a serious matter and a police report was lodged to clear his client’s name.

The allegations, among others, claimed that Mohd Helimy was an Umno member who joined PKR for a post.

“Hence, a police report has been lodged as the allegations affect my client’s image and reputation. My client’s appointment as a council member is not based on political affiliation but rather on his capacity as an accredited urban planner,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Siti Mariam said the same man had also accused her of giving bribe to Labu assemblyman Ismail Ahmad for her post as MPN council member.

“In fact, I was offered the post. This baseless allegation affected my credibility as a council member and PKR Wanita chief for Labu division,“ she said. — Bernama