KUANTAN: Two Myanmar workers were charged in the magistrate’s court here today, with the murder of their supervisor, a Bangladeshi, in October.

The two accused, Hamid Husin Mohd Husin, 32, and Mohd Karim Hosain, 28, nodded to indicate they understood the charge which was read to them before magistrate Nordiana Abdul Aziz.

Both men had allegedly murdered Abdul Kader, in his 40s, between 7pm to 8pm, on Oct 30 at an irrigation canal area in Kampung Padang Lalang, Cherating here.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Muhairi Mohamed Noh prosecuted under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The two men were arrested on Nov 29 at a vacant house in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

Nordiana set Feb 13 for mention. - Bernama