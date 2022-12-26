Two Myanmar men nabbed for breaking into Ampang Jaya store

KUALA LUMPUR: Two foreign men marred the spirit of giving over the Christmas weekend when they were caught on CCTV footage breaking into a clothing store in Pandan Indah here and stealing away items worth RM10,000.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the two Myanmar suspects, aged 20 and 22, were arrested in separate operations around Pandan Indah.

“In the incident on Friday, a shop employee found the entrance door on the first floor forced open, and the closed circuit camera footage showed two foreigners breaking into the shop, with items gone missing.

“The complainant (shop owner) estimated the losses at RM10,000,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Farouk said investigations led to the arrest of the two suspects at 11.40 am Friday and 1.20 am yesterday, and both suspects tested positive for amphetamine.

“Police also seized items believed to be their loot such as laptops, money safe boxes, mobile phones, branded watches and burglary tools,” he said, adding that the suspects have been remanded for seven days until Dec 30 and 31.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code. - Bernama