Two Myanmar nationals arrested for attempting to leave EMCO area

KUALA LUMPUR: Bored of staying at home, two Myanmar nationals were arrested when attempting to leave their house through the barbed wire fencing that has been placed in the Selayang Baru area, which is now under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

One of them was injured after falling on the barbed wire.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the men, aged 23 and 24 and both holders of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card, were arrested about 6pm yesterday while attempting to get out of the area through the wire fencing.

“They failed in their attempt after one of them fell on the barbed wire and was injured on the hands, feet and back. He was taken to Selayang Hospital for out-patient treatment and then arrested,” he told a media conference at the Gombak district police headquarters here.

Meanwhile, Arifai said about 60% of more than 3,000 residents in the EMCO area had underwent Covid-19 screening.

The Selayang Baru area is under EMCO from April 25 until May 3. - Bernama