Two Myanmar nationals arrested for smuggling in migrants

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Myanmar men were arrested on suspicion of helping to smuggle migrants into the country, during a police operation at Jalan Persiaran Tuanku Sirajuddin, here yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur D7 staff officer DSP Rohazah Alwi said the two men, aged 28 and 38, were at the wheel of two cars, when they were stopped and arrested at 6.30pm yesterday.

They were heading towards the city with a total of eight Myanmar migrants, aged between 17 and 50 in the two rented cars, he said in a statement today.

Rohazah Alwi said the two suspects were paid by middlemen to bring the migrants concerned to designated locations.

The suspects charged the middlemen RM50 per migrant for the job, he added. — Bernama