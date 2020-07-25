Two nabbed, beer worth some RM612,000 seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Police believe they have smashed a syndicate selling contraband alcoholic drinks in Muar, Batu Pahat and Johor Baru districts with the arrest of two men and seizure of 47,520 cans of beer at Kampung Batu 5, Muar, Johor.

General Operations Force (GOF) Cheras Central Brigade commander SAC Muhammad Abdul Halim said the arrest and seizure were made in an operation jointly conducted by the GOF Central Brigade and Muar GOF 6th Battalion intelligence branches at 10.30pm on Thursday.

The suspects are Malaysians aged 35 and 40.

“A total of 1,980 crates of beer were seized from a lorry and a car,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said RM900 in cash was recovered from the suspects, taking the total value of seizure to RM612,692.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama