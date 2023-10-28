Two nabbed for allegedly posting online threats against PM, deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained two men to assist in the investigation into online threats made against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said both men were detained yesterday in separate arrests.

He said the first arrest was made in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor, where a 51-year-old man, believed to be the owner of the Facebook account ‘Nekad Hikers Ventures’, was picked up.

“In the second arrest, a 27-year-old man, believed to be the owner of the Facebook account ‘Jgad Zruu’ was nabbed in Bukit Mertajam, Penang,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shuhaily said the cases were being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He also advised the public not to speculate on the cases and to use social media platforms wisely, as well as to avoid touching on issues that could disrupt public order. - Bernama