JOHOR BARU: Police detained two local men on Monday for allegedly impersonating as policemen and believed to be involved in several vehicle break-in cases in the state.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Norazam Shaari said the first suspect was detained at Jalan Kota Tinggi-Johor Baru while his accomplice was arrested in an apartment at Majidee Baru here.

“The suspects, aged 37 and 43, were arrested between 8pm and 11.45pm by a team led by Ulu Tiram police station chief Inspector Noor Hamirul Anuar Nordin following a public tip-off,” he said in a statement, here today.

Norazam added that police had also seized a police uniform as well as some items believed to be used for criminal purposes, including a fake pistol.

He said the initial investigation found the first suspect had 25 previous criminal records involving various offences and on the police wanted list for a drug-related case.

“Meanwhile, the second suspect has 16 previous criminal records of various offences and both are remanded until Sunday to facilitate the investigations,” he added. — Bernama