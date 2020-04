KOTA KINABALU: Two Pakistani men were detained for allegedly smuggling contraband cigarettes and trying to bribe a police officer to avoid being arrested during an operation carried out along Jalan Ulu Putatan, near here yesterday.

Sabah Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Mazli Mazlan said in a 3.30 pm raid, a team from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department detained a Perodua Bezza car that was being driven in suspicious manner.

“Initial investigation revealed that two Pakistani men were in the car and they failed to state the purpose of their movement during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Further investigation found several boxes of cigarettes believed to have been smuggled in and the suspects had failed to produce any paid duty document from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and that they had also attempted to offer a bribe of RM7,000 for their release,” he said at a press conference at the Penampang district police headquarters (IPD) last night.

“RM37,409 cash and the car were later seized with total seizure valued at RM109,409,” he added.

He said the case was investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967 and to be referred to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further investigation. - Bernama