Two nabbed in separate drug raids

JOHOR BARU: Police arrested two suspected drug traffickers in separate raids here last Friday and seized a range of drugs worth almost RM300,000.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said based on intelligence work, a team from the State Police Narcotics Crime Investigation Department raided an apartment in Taman Johor Jaya at 10am and arrested a 31-year-old man.

“We seized 5,570 ecstasy pills, 286.8g of ecstasy powder, 1. 346kg of ketamine, 600 Erimin 5 pills and 200 ganja cigarettes, all worth RM265,360,“ he told a media conference here today.

Police also seized a BMW 525i Sport E60 car, jewellery, RM2,000 cash and SG$$200.

In the second arrest, Mohd Kamarudin said police raided another apartment in Taman Pelangi at 9pm on the same day, and nabbed a 35-year-old man.

There, the raiding team found a range of drugs worth RM22,600, including Eramin 5 and ecstasy pills, cocaine, ecstasy powder and ganja.

They also seized a Honda Accord car, watches and RM3,000 in cash.

Mohd Kamarudin said the drugs are believed to be for the local market, adding that the suspects are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama