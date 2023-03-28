Two nabbed over assault of lorry driver involved in accident that killed schoolgirl

SHAH ALAM: Police have detained two local men suspected of assaulting the lorry driver that was involved in an accident that killed a schoolgirl near Port Klang recently.

Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the arrest of the duo, both aged 39, was made following a report lodged by the lorry driver on Thursday.

“We are in the midst of completing the investigation and will refer the investigation paper to the deputy public prosecutor soon,” he said in a statement.

Cha said the police had also recorded statements from six witnesses to facilitate investigations into the case.

He said the police were also tracking down another individual, identified as Muhammad Putra Abdullah, 31, who was believed to be involved in the case.

“Those with information on the suspect are urged to contact the Klang Selatan district police headquarters at 03-33762222 or the nearest police station,” Cha said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 147 and Section 427 of the Penal Code.

It was reported that the lorry driver was injured after he was beaten up by a group of people following the fatal accident involving a schoolgirl in Kampung Telok Gong.

In the accident, the victim was riding pillion with her brother on a motorcycle ridden by a woman, believed to be their babysitter. - Bernama