SEREMBAN: Two Negri Sembilan Immigration officers, including a deputy director, are in remand for five days beginning today for allegedly submitting false claims, amounting RM17,856.

The remand order against the two officers, both women, was issued by Magistrate Rahimah Rahim following an application by Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Mohd Khairi Abdul Karim.

The suspects, aged 42 and 38, were believed to have conspired in making the claims for supply and services by RZ Biz Enterprise for a programme known as “Pengurusan Menangani Konflik Pegawai di Tempat Kerja” at the Lenggeng Immigration Depot here, whereby the programme was never held and such a supply and services did not exist.

The offence was allegedly committed on Nov 21 last year.

Both the suspects were arrested at the Negeri Sembilan Immigration office yesterday. — Bernama