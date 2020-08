PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has detected two new Covid-19 clusters, one involving healthcare workers at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Kedah and another from a ship docked at Port Klang.

The Port Klang cluster is known as the Glen cluster, originating from a foreign national who was a ship crew member.

In a statement released today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the patient has been admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

“Eight people were then screened and two tested positive,“ he said, adding that the second case in the cluster is a Malaysian agent appointed by a shipping company.

“Active case detection and contact screening is ongoing and the vessel has been sanitised and disinfected, and the source of the infection is still under investigation,“

“Sign-on and sign-off health screening is important as it is a part of international border-control measures to curb the entry of individuals with the potential to be infected by Covid-19 into the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the second cluster at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital is identified as the Telaga cluster.

The two cases in this cluster are hospital staff members but who were not assigned to care for Covid-19 patients.

They were among 374 people screened as of noon today, which included hospital staff, family members and other contacts.

The remaining 372 individuals tested negative for the coronavirus.

“As a precautionary measure, more targeted screening will be done,” said Noor Hisham.

He said the hospital has been sanitised and disinfected, and services have not been disrupted.

He added that the source of infection is still being investigated and that there is a high possibility of community transmission.