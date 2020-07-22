Two new Covid-19 clusters detected: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Two new Covid-19 clusters have been detected by the Ministry of Health today, says Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

The first – Hyde Park Cluster – was detected on a ship in Port Klang, Selangor involving a Russian crew member (case number 8769) with travel history to Egypt and India.

“The cluster was identified following Covid-19 screening conducted by the ship’s crew, before returning to their country of origin. To date, a total of 24 people have been screened with four of them confirmed positive for Covid-19.

“All positive cases in this cluster involve non-citizens. They are being treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, while all the negative close contacts have been quarantined on the ship.

He explained that the cluster did not pose a risk of transmission within the community as it is an isolated import cluster on a ship, and prevention and control measures such as disinfection and decontamination processes had been carried out on the ship.

Meanwhile, the index case for the second - Melbourne Cluster - detected in Sarawak, was a local student (case number 8749) who returned from Australia on July 15.

The student boarded two planes, namely from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur and then from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching.

“From the arrival hall in Kuching Sarawak, he was then taken to the quarantine centre where he was found positive for Covid-19 on July 17. He had no symptoms and admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital.

“Following that, active case detection had been carried out and another positive case was detected in this cluster,” he said.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the second case from the cluster had boarded the same plane as the index case for the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching.

He said there were only two Covid-19 positive cases in the cluster to date, while a total of 21 close contacts comprising passengers of the aircraft and other related public transport have been screened, and are still awaiting results. The source of the infection is still being investigated.

There are currently 19 active clusters in the country.

In another development, Dr Noor Hisham said that visiting hours for patients and the number of visitors allowed to visit patients at government hospitals throughout the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) would remain the same as during the MCO period.

Visitors are only allowed to enter the ward for emergencies, critical cases, or when it is absolutely necessary, while visiting times have also been shortened.

“As for clinic appointments, only one companion or escort is allowed, except for paediatric patients or patients who need help or emergency cases, or in situations of need.

“This policy is necessary to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 in hospitals, as well as to break the chain of infection on a continuous basis. These guidelines will be reviewed from time to time, and any changes are subject to the latest Covid-19-related developments in the country,” he said. — Bernama