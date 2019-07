PETALING JAYA: Two new members have joined the task force to investigate the disappearance of pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat.

The Home Ministry today named assistant commissioner of the inspection and consultation division of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Azian Umar and legal practitioner Datuk Roger Tan Kor Mee.

“The total number in the task force is now seven, including the chairman,“ it said in a statement.

The ministry said only one member was from the police, namely Datuk Zamri Yahya, the director of the Police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS).

“His membership is important to help smoothen the journey of the task force because JIPS has the power under the law to call any policeman to appear to give their statements.”

In an immediate response, Citizens Against Enforced Disappearances (Caged) spokesman Rama Ramanathan welcomed the new appointments but was disappointed that it does not contain the Terms of Reference.

“Caged is pleased that the statement begins by it noting the public’s feedback,“ Rama said.

“This is a good sign.”

Rama said that Caged had pointed out the job of the task force is not to probe the report by the Suhakam panel but to uncover what the police covered up and ensure action is taken against them.

He also said the Home Ministry’s statement does not address the conflict of interest involving chairman Datuk Rahim Uda and JIPS head Zamri.

“We are sure the Home Ministry is aware of the practice of our courts – no judge can review his own decision. How can Rahim be in a task force to ‘probe a report’ which is built on an overturning of his earlier decision?” Rama asked.

He said Caged is not satisfied by the explanation that Zamri needs to be on the task force in order to compel cooperation by police personnel.

“Zamri is an interested party because he should have investigated five issues of potential misconduct by eight officers during the Suhakam Inquiry,“ he said.