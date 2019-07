KLANG: The Port Klang Authority (PKA) will introduce two new systems which will enable freight forwarding companies to know in advance the arrival and exit times of their cargo, thus reducing traffic congestion caused by container lorries at the port.

Transportation Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said with the introduction of the Cargomove System and the Linkhaul system, the authorities hope the traffic congestion caused by such lorries in the port area could be reduced by up to 20%.

“Based on studies, some 8,000 container lorries are on the road to pick up and deliver cargo to the two ports namely the North Port and West Port, in a single day.

“With the introduction of the systems, the number of container lorries that are getting into and out of the ports can be reduced because the system would already display their times of arrival and pick-up.

“Previously the container lorries would need to make two journeys which is equivalent to four trips but with the system, they only need only need to make one journey as they already know in advance the pick-up and drop-off times of the containers,“ he told a news conference after an Aidilfitri event organised by the Port Klang Authority and Port Klang Free Zone. Also present was PKA chairman, Ean Yong Hian Wah.

Loke said that if the systems was effective in Port Klang, it would be extended to all ports across the country.

He also said that Port Klang had recorded an increase in container handling at 6.6 million TEU (Twenty-Feet Equivalent Units) for the first six months of this year compared to 4.9 million TEUs for the same period last year.

“The government is targeting Port Klang through its two ports to handle 12.85 million TEUs and looking at the first five months, we are optimistic that the target numbers will be achieved,“ he said.

He said the increase was through government efforts in convincing international shipping companies to maintain their operations in the country.

“In early 2018, many international shipping companies had transferred operations to Singapore. The government here then carried out several efforts to persuade the companies to keep their operations here.”

Loke said that as a result of these initiatives, there had now been an increase in the number of containers that were being handled in Port Klang.

Ranked the 12th busiest port in the world, he said there are plans to make it among the top 10. — Bernama