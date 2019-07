KUALA LUMPUR: Two Nigerian men and a local woman have been arrested here for allegedly cheating a nurse of RM1,550 in a “parcel scam”.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said the suspects were arrested at a condominium in Cheras at about 12.05am on Tuesday after a report was lodged by the 22-year-old victim.

In the raid, police also seized several handphones, an ATM card, a SIM card and a laptop believed to have been used for conducting the scam.

“The victim said she lost RM1,550 after being deceived by a man, who claimed to be a doctor from Europe, who asked her to deposit a sum of money in order to get a gift from him,” he said.

Rajab Ahad said the group used social media to befriend people and ask them to bank in some money as so-called payment for customs and courier service charges for gifts they would receive as a sign of their friendship.

The suspects have been remanded until Monday for investigation. — Bernama