Two of Jamaluddin’s children never involved in all three companies: Half-brother

KUALA LUMPUR: The half-brother of former minister the late Tan Sri Jamaluddin Mohd Jarjis told the High Court here today that two of his brother’s children were never involved in all three of the Rompin Member of Parliament’s companies until he died in 2015.

Mohamad Najeb Ali, 55, sales director of Suasa Muhibbah Sdn Bhd said in his witness statement that before Jamaluddin died, his daughter Nur Anis (the first defendant) was not even in Malaysia and was working in Boston, USA.

“Meanwhile, the second defendant Ikwan Hafiz Jamaluddin was working as a manager in General Electric Company, Malaysia,“ he said, adding that another two of his brother’s children, Nurul Alyaa and Noor Adilla played no significant role in managing the companies.

He said the above during examination-in-chief by lawyer Pawancheek Marican, representing Jamaluddin’s mother Aminah Abdullah in her suit against her two grandchildren over their failure to include shares from the three companies worth RM1.3 billion in the list of her son’s estate.

Mohamad Najeb, who was the first plaintiff’s witness also said that the two defendants were holding these shares merely as registered owners, not beneficial owners.

Pawancheek asked the witness if he agreed with the amended statement of defence which stated that the defendants were appointed directors of the three companies - Rantai Wawasan Sdn Bhd, Alpine Motion Sdn Bhd and Ivory Insight Wawasan Sdn Bhd when they assumed 100% ownership of Rantai Wawasan.

The witness said, “I only agree to the extent that defendants held 100% as registered shareholders of the shares in Rantai Wawasan without having beneficial ownership of these shares which had always remained with arwah (Jamaluddin)”.

On the corporate ownership changes made by the defendants after they held the shares in Rantai Wawasan, Mohamad Najeb said it was against the nature of his half-brother’s close relationship with his mother who was excluded from the plan.

“The defendants seem to suggest that the corporate restructuring plan does not include the plaintiff. It would be illogical for arwah to do so as he has always been very concerned about our mother’s well-being and interests, from young until his death,” he said.

Mohamad Najeb also told the court that on March 11, 2009, Nur Anis and Ikwan Hafiz received 2.1 million shares and 900,000 shares respectively in Rantai Wawasan from Puncak Inisiatif Sdn Bhd and the shareholding structure was still the same when the deceased died on April 4, 2015.

Aminah, 85, who filed the suit on Jan 3, claimed Nur Anis, 34, and Ikwan Hafiz, 32, as joint administrators of Jamaluddin’s estate, had failed to include the three company shares as inheritance in the list of assets in the letter of administration when Jamaluddin died on April 4, 2015, and also failed to enter the shares as a liability since July 6, 2017.

In her statement of claim, Aminah claimed that the two defendants failed to enter the shares of the three companies - Rantai Wawasan Sdn Bhd, Alpine Motion Sdn Bhd and Ivory Insight Wawasan Sdn Bhd - as part of the deceased’s estate with an intention to deny her rights and interests as a beneficiary.

The plaintiff contended that her two grandchildren had failed to state the estimated value of the shares, which is worth RM1,384,312,154, two and half years after Jamaluddin died.

Aminah claimed Nur Anis and Ikwan Hafiz had also failed to include an apartment worth RM10 million in the United States in the list of Jamaluddin’s assets that was enclosed with the letter of administration, and also failed to inform her that the Syariah High Court had issued her the faraid certificate on Jamaluddin’s estate on Oct 6, 2016.

Aminah is seeking a court order for her name to be included as joint administrators of Jamaluddin’s estate being that she is the biological mother of the deceased and for the two defendants to pay dividends, bonus and profit from the shares in the three companies.

The hearing before judge Datuk Mohd Firuz Jaffril continues on Sept 10. — Bernama