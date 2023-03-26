Two of the three abused siblings attended school: Fadhlina

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Education Ministry (MoE) have received information that two of the three siblings believed to be victims of abuse in an incident in Perlis, have been attending school in the state.

Education Minister, Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said based on records, the authorities found that two siblings were attending school but she was unable to elaborate further as the case is being investigated by the authorities, involving various ministries.

“We will follow the progress of these three children and will give our full attention now that they have been placed in a childcare institution and the case is being investigated.

“Since this case, there is also another case (abuse), another investigation, so we leave it to the welfare department (Social Welfare Department) and other ministries before we take over and manage it at the ministry level,“ she told reporters after launching the Malaysian AEON Foundation’s “Smart Classroom” project and Yayasan Didik Negara at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Mengkuang here today.

Fadhlina said this when asked to elaborate on the development regarding the three children who were suspected of being abused.

Two days ago, a member of the public found three children in a weak state and chained to their legs in Kampung Lat 1000, Simpang Empat, in Perlis.

According to a report, the three youths were believed to have been locked up and chained in a house by their mother who was not with them. It is believed that two siblings, aged 16 and 14, were school going children the 13-year-old sibling had dropped out of school.

Malaysian AEON Foundation president Datin Noryahwati Mohamad Noh, Yayasan Didik Negara chief executive officer Hardian Hadir and MoE director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali also attended the event.

Meanwhile, commenting on the “Smart Classroom” project, Noryahwati said RM2 million had been allocated to carry out the project in 40 primary and secondary schools in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Kelantan.

She said the project involved upgrading infrastructure and classroom facilities to create a conducive and enjoyable learning environment, including the installation of new air conditioners, interactive white boards, furniture and other classroom equipment.

“The “Smart Classroom” project involves two phases. Phase one involves the readiness of infrastructure for the school and through the cooperation of various parties. The first phase has been fully implemented.

“Phase two, meanwhile, will focus on teachers to help them adapt this system into their curriculum,“ she said, adding that 23,000 students will benefit from this programme. - Bernama