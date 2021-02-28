Two opposition MPs express support for PN - PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Two opposition MPs today handed over their statutory declarations (SDs) to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to express support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Muhyiddin, in a post on his official Facebook account said the SDs were handed over to him by Julau MP Larry Sng Wei Shien and Tebrau MP Steven Choong Shiau Yoon.

“The SDs were signed and handed over to me after the retreat of the Cabinet members in conjunction with the one-year anniversary of the PN administration in Putrajaya,” he said.

Muhyiddin expressed his gratitude as the support would certainly strengthen the PN government in its efforts and plans to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s economic recovery. -Bernama