Two Orang Asli among 1,000 graduates at 12th UPNM Convocation

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Orang Asli were among 1,122 graduates of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) who received their scrolls at the two-day 12th UPNM Convocation starting today.

A UPNM statement today said the two Orang Asli graduates are Norsadanairah Anuar from the Kensiu tribe who was awarded a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Logistics and Maritime Transport while Muhamad Aidil Kamal received a Bachelor’s Degree in Islamic Defence and Security.

The convocation held at Dewan Merdeka of the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre witnessed PhDs (Doctor of Philosophy) awarded to nine graduates, Master’s Degrees (106), Bachelor’s Degrees (790) and 217 Diploma graduates in various fields.

“In addition, a total of 44 degree and diploma graduates received Academic Prizes this year, including two recipients of the Royal Education Gold Medal; one each for the Chancellor’s Gold Medal, the LPU (Leadership) Gold Medal and the Entrepreneurship Award.

“The Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medal and the Bachelor’s Book Prize Award each have 16 recipients, five recipients for the Diploma Book Prize and two for the Best Diploma Student Award,” according to the UPNM statement.

The 12th UPNM Convocation ceremony is being presided over by vice-chancellor Lt Gen Datuk Hasagaya Abdullah.

Meanwhile, Hasagaya in his speech said UPNM Chancellor, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had approved the creation of two new awards, namely the Chancellor’s Outstanding Doctoral Award and the Chancellor’s Outstanding Master’s Award.

He said the new awards were in recognition of graduates with high-quality accomplishments in their postgraduate studies.

The recipients of the Chancellor’s Outstanding Doctoral Award are two UPNM lecturers, Dr Amer Fawwaz Mohamad Yasid (Social Science) and Dr Mohd Junaedy Osman (Science and Technology).

The Chancellor’s Outstanding Master’s Award was given to WTCKL Group managing director Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim and Territorial Army Volunteer Officer Lt N. Thacnatharen (Science and Technology).

According to Hasagaya, a special award ceremony will be held separately on a date to be determined. - Bernama