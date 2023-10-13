Two padi mini-estates developed in Sabah to increase rice production

KOTA KINABALU: The Farmers Organisation Authority (FOA) is developing mini padi estates in Beluran and Pitas to increase rice production and income of the padi farmers in Sabah.

Its deputy director-general (Development) Amir Matamin said the implementation of the two mini-estates, covering 150 hectares, was also aimed at helping farmers to carry out padi planting in an organised manner.

Hopefully, with these projects, carried out through allocations made in 2021 and 2022, there will be an increase in padi yields and farmers’ income,“ he said in a statement today.

Amir said the FOA also provided machinery and other facilities to help padi farmers increase their crop yield and production.

For this year alone, the Sabah FOA received 23 new harvesters and tractors, he said, adding that the problem facing padi farmers in Sabah is irrigation. - Bernama