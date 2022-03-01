Two papers for 708 SPM candidates in K’tan postponed due to floods

PASIR MAS: The Bahasa Melayu and English Language papers of 708 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 candidates in Kelantan have been postponed to the second session in April as their schools were flooded, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

The seven affected schools in the Pasir Mas district are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Rantau Panjang, SMK Gual Periok, SMK Baroh Pial, Sekolah Menengah Agama Maahad Muhammadi Rantau Panjang, SMK Meranti, Sekolah Menengah Ugama (SMU) AL-Falah Siram and SMU Khairiah Banggol Setol.

They were scheduled to sit for the two papers tomorrow (March 2) and on Thursday but the tests have been postponed to April on a date yet to be decided, he said.

“The Ministry of Education has decided that the schools cannot be used as examination centres because the areas are flooded, preventing candidates and examination officials from entering the premises.

“The schools have contacted the candidates involved, and it is expected that the examination paper on Monday (March 7) will proceed as scheduled,” he told a media conference after visiting SMK Agama Lati in Rantau Panjang here today.

Radzi also urged SPM 2021 candidates in the state who are facing difficulties to go to their schools or be present at the examination centres to contact their class teacher, school examination secretary or principal.

“They can get information on the current situation and any alternative examination centres which they can attend,” he said.

He also said SPM 2021 candidates affected by floods are allowed to be present at examination centres without wearing school uniforms.

“It is okay for the affected candidates to wear whatever clothes available. In a crisis situation, we cannot be too selective. It is important for the children to be calm when going to the examination centres,” he said.

Radzi said the situation in Terengganu was improving and the affected SPM candidates could sit for their papers at alternative examination centres. - Bernama