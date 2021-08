GEORGE TOWN: Two Members of Parliament (MPs) in Penang have given their statements to the police in connection with a rally by opposition elected representatives in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said they were Tanjong MP, Chow Kon Yeow (pix) who is also Penang Chief Minister, and Jelutong MP RSN Rayer.

“The Timur Laut District Police Headquarters (IPD) helped to record statements from the two MPs to assist the investigating officers at the Dang Wangi IPD,” Soffian told Bernama when contacted.

Chow said he gave his statements to the police at the Chief Minister’s office in Komtar at 10 am and the session lasted for 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, Rayer turned up at the Timur Laut IPD at about 9.45 am.

On Aug 2, a group of MPs attempted to enter the compound of the Parliament building to demand that the House be opened for a special sitting although the session had been postponed on the advice of the Health Ministry following the spread of Covid-19 in the building.

All MPs at the rally later dispersed without any untoward incidents when ordered by police.-Bernama