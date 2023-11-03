Two people-centric projects in Seberang Jaya set to be completed by early next year

TASEK GELUGOR: The Penang government expects two people-centric projects in Seberang Jaya to be completed by early next year.

‘Adun Angkat’ or adopted assemblyman for Seberang Jaya, Lee Khai Loon (pix) said the outstanding issues regarding the upgrading of Seberang Jaya Hospital and the reconstruction of Seberang Jaya Market and Hawker centre will be resolved before the state elections.

“The Seberang Jaya market project is expected to be completed by June this year while the Seberang Jaya Hospital upgrading project is expected to be completed by early next year,” he told reporters during the state-level Woman’s Day celebration, officiated by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, here today.

Lee, who is also the Machang Bubok assemblymen, explained that the Seberang Jaya Hospital upgrading project that began in 2016 has affected traffic flows in the area.

He said once the project is completed, the hospital will get an additional 315 beds, in addition to improved bedding and intensive care unit facilities, as well as more parking spaces.

The reconstruction of the Seberang Jaya Market and Hawker Centre project, meanwhile, he said, will be able to house about 200 traders once completed.

It was reported previously that the RM368 million Seberang Jaya Hospital upgrading project and the RM19.5 million Seberang Jaya Public Market and Hawker Centre reconstruction project which began in 2016 and 2019 respectively, were further delayed due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order to curb the spread of Covid-19. - Bernama