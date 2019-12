ALOR STAR: Two people died while two others were seriously injured when their car had an accident with a lorry at Jalan Jeniang, Sik, this afternoon.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department operations division assistant director, Senior Fire Superintendent I Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the driver and front passenger of the Proton Iswara car were pronounced dead at the scene.

“We received an emergency call at 12.27pm and arrived at the scene 10 minutes later. The Proton Iswara car that the victims were traveling in collided with a lorry, the female driver and male passenger were trapped in the car.

“Both victims were confirmed dead while two other passengers, a woman and a girl who are seriously injured have been taken to Sik Hospital,” he said in a statement, here today.

Meanwhile, Sik district police chief DSP Abdul Razak Osman, who confirmed the incident, said the dead were a 48-year-old female driver and a 51-year-old male passenger.

“Information on the two injured victims have yet to be obtained and further investigation is underway,” he added. - Bernama