Two people in a car not yet allowed in Sabah: Shafie Apdal

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has not yet decided on allowing two people from a household to travel together during the Movement Control Order (MCO) as announced by the Federal Government today

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the latest ruling by the Federal Government would need to be studied and discussed at the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre before it could be implemented at the state level.

“We need to study its impact first. If it can be implemented without any adverse effects, we will do it,“ he told reporters after receiving a visit from a team of medical specialists from China here today.

Mohd Shafie said, for now, two people travelling in one vehicle would only be allowed for specific purposes.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced some relaxed measures by the Federal Government under the fourth phase of the MCO, including allowing two family members to travel in one vehicle for essential purposes such as purchasing food and groceries. - Bernama