Two Perak DAP committee members resign

IPOH: Two Perak DAP committee members have resigned with immediate effect citing dissatisfaction over the leadership of Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming.

They are Leong Cheok Keng, who is the deputy treasurer, and Leow Thye Yih, who is the assistant organising secretary.

They claimed at a press conference that Nga had discussed the position of state executive councillor Paul Yong Choo Kiong at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition level without referring the matter to the DAP first.

Yong, the assemblyman for Tronoh, is on leave as a state executive councillor pending a court case in which he is accused of having raped his domestic maid in July.

Leong, who is a counsel for Yong, said he felt that if the position of state executive councillor is to be discussed at the PH level, it should be discussed at the DAP state level first.

“This is because Yong was appointed following a proposal of the party committee,” he said.

Leong, who is the assemblyman for Malim Nawar, said he and Leow, who is the assemblyman for Pokok Assam, remained loyal to the DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC).

“Our decision (to resign) was not influenced by anyone and it is also in support of Paul (Yong),” he said. — Bernama