Two plead not guilty to committing robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today with committing gang robbery on a married couple and escaping with jewellery worth RM30,000 in Brickfields, here, five months ago.

A. Suresh, 42, pleaded not guilty to robbing the couple of four gold bangles, two gold chains and two gold rings at a flat in Brickfields at 11.45 pm on Jan 27.

The accused was charged together with three others still at large under section 394 of the Penal Code to voluntarily causing hurt while committing a robbery.

The charge carries a maximum jail sentence of 20 years and also whipping, upon conviction.

At the same court, a 25-year-old man, also unemployed, pleaded not guilty to committing armed robbery on a teenager and taking off with his Yamaha motorcycle.

Wan Khairul Anuar Wan Oze, together with two others at large, was accused of committing the offence using a knife and an iron chain on the 19-year-old in front of a condominium at Jalan 10/21D Medan Idaman Setapak here at 10.30 pm on June 17.

He was charged under section 395/397 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri conducted the prosecution in both cases, while both the accused were not represented.

Case mention for both cases was fixed for July 13. - Bernama