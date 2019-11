JOHOR BARU: Two police officers died while three others sustained injuries after a lorry crashed into the officers who were packing up their stuff after manning a roadblock at Jalan Changong, Pasir Puteh, Seri Alam this morning.

Seri Alam District Police Chief, Supt Ismail Dollah said the two police officers, Saifullah Mohamad , 32, from the Pasir Gudang Police Station and Mohamad Johari Rosli, 32, from Taman Scientex Police Station, Seri Alam died at the scene.

“In the 5.30am incident, the officers from Seri Alam district police headquarters were loading their stuff into a police Land Rover after finishing up a roadblock when they were hit by a lorry which was travelling from Kota Masai to Taman Pasir Puteh.

“Initial investigation found that the driver had lost control of the vehicle causing it to swerve to the left side of the road crashing into the Land Rover and five of the six policemen who were on the roadside,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the three injured policemen are now being treated at Hospital Sultan Ismail (HSI).

The 47-year old lorry driver from Kota Masai is also receiving treatment at HSI for light injuries.

“Investigation will be conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said. — Bernama