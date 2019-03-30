Two police reports made over fake news involving Finance Minister

PUTRAJAYA: Two police reports have been lodged over the dissemination of fake messages and news on social media, relating to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix).

Lim’s press secretary, Lutfi Hakim, in a statement today said the two reports were made at the Dang Wangi police headquarters on Thursday.

He said the fake message displayed a statement from Lim supposedly directing the Health Ministry not to recognise the thousands of Muslim doctors graduating from Egypt and to stop the Hari Raya aid for civil servants.

“It should be emphasised that these are both false messages and the Finance Minister never issued such statements.

“These allegations are false, baseless and extremely outrageous trying to incite racial sentiments and reduce people’s trust in the government,” he said.

In this regard, Lutfi advised the public to be careful when receiving any information relating to the Finance Minister and that it was important to verify the information before disseminating it.

He said the dissemination of false information is deemed a criminal act under the law, including Section 505, 500, 124H, 124I of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama