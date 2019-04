KOTA BARU: Two policemen were among three people detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption commission (MACC) yesterday for alleged bribery, involving more than RM9,700.

Kelantan MACC director Ramli Ismail, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.

The two policemen, a Sergeant and a Lance Corporal, aged 27 and 25, were arrested at 5pm and 6.20pm, respectively yesterday, while the third person, a 45-year-old man, was arrested at 10.45pm yesterday.

They were arrested when they went to the Kelantan MACC office here to give their statement.

According to a MACC source, the two policemen were alleged to have accepted bribe of RM9,700 from the 45-year-old man, who was allegedly caught in possession of ketum water, as an inducement to not take action against him.

The three men are in remand for three days from today to facilitate investigation by MACC. — Bernama