KUCHING: Two policemen with the rank of lance corporal were arrested yesterday after testing positive for ‘syabu’.

They were detained in separate incidents in Kota Samarahan and Kuching after undergoing urine tests, as part of a special operation dubbed Blue Devil begun two days ago and aimed at weeding out drug abusers among police personnel in Sarawak.

Announcing this today, state Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar said the two policemen who had been placed under remand order for further investigations, were among a group of 80 within the force who were targeted as suspected drug abusers.

“We view drug abuse in the force seriously as it puts our image at risk,“ he told reporters after the handing over of duties ceremony for the state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) chief, held at the state police contingent headquarters.

The new department chief is Supt Hasnir Abdul Hamid, taking over the post from Supt Sahar Abdul Latif.

Hasnir previously held the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police and attached to the NCID (forfeiture of property), Bukit Aman, while Sahar has been promoted to the rank of ACP and is the new narcotics deputy director (intelligence/international) at NCID, Bukit Aman. — Bernama