Two policemen injured while trying to break up fight in Alor Gajah

ALOR GAJAH, Jan 11: Two policemen were injured after being attacked by a group of villagers as they were trying to break up a fight between two groups by the road side of Simpang Tiga Ayer Pasir, Machap Baharu here on Friday.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said Cpl G. Ramanan, 34, and Cpl Lisrullah Ali, 33, from Machap Baharu police station were also verbally abused by their attackers in the 8.10 pm incident.

He said the two policemen, who were wearing police vests, had rushed to the scene and identified themselves after receiving complaints from the public about a commotion there.

“While they were breaking up the fight, a group of villagers attacked and slapped one of them and obstructed them from carrying out their duties.

“The group also provoked and insulted both the policemen,” he said in a statement here today.

He said Cpl Ramanan fell after being punched in the face and was kicked repeatedly in the face by a group of about seven individuals till he was in a daze and suffered injuries to the nose, lips and right hand.

He added that Cpl Lisrullah tried to stop the attack but was ignored by the group of villagers.

Arshad said following the incident, five men, aged 20 to 59, were arrested in Machap Baharu between 10 pm and midnight on the same day.

He said all five suspects have been remanded for five days to facilitate investigations under Section 332 of the Penal Code for causing hurt and threatening civil servants and Section 147 for rioting.- Bernama