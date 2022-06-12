Two POS Malaysia senior officers charged with corruption

SHAH ALAM: Two former senior officers of Pos Malaysia Bhd pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of accepting bribes, totalling RM26,000, to help expedite payment to a company two years ago.

Former Head of Contract and Fleet Management, Abdul Hadi Aziz Wong and former Assistant Manager of Operations Ruslin Sapari at Pos Malaysia’s Vehicle Management Division made the plea before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

Abdul Hadi, 48, who faced three charges, and Ruslin, 54, with two charges, were alleged to have received RM16,000 and RM10,000, respectively, through online transfer into their bank accounts from OnxOn Logistik Sdn Bhd as gratification to expedite payments by Pos Malaysia to the company for ‘Outsourcing Linehaul’ and ‘Shuttle Services’ in Sabah and Sarawak.

The two men were charged with committing the offence at two bank branches in USJ Subang Jaya and Ara Damansara near here between June 11 and July 23, 2020.

They were charged under Section 16(a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of gratification, or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Rozilah allowed Abdul Hadi and Ruslan bail of RM7,000 and RM5,000 with one surety, respectively, and also ordered them to surrender their passports as well as to report themselves at a nearby MACC office once a month.

The court set Jan 13 for mention.

Deputy public. prosecutor Irwan Shah Abdul Samat prosecuted, while lawyer Irzan Iswatt Mohd Noor represented Abdul Hadi and Ruslin represented by lawyer Najiah Zaimah Aris. - Bernama