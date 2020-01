PETALING JAYA: Two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth leaders have been suspended from their party positions with immediate effect following their arrest for allegedly attending a drug-fueled party on Jan 12.

They are Selangor PPBM chief Adhif Syan Abdullah, who is also Dengkil assemblyman, and PPBM national assistant secretary Ahmad Redzuan Mohamed Shafi.

Their suspension was confirmed by PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman (pix) in a statement today.

He said the decision to suspend the duo was made in a meeting held with the party wing’s leaders.

“Ahmad Redzuan is suspended as PPBM national assistant secretary and his position will be held by Danial Syahiran Ho Imran Ho, an exco of PPBM national.

“Adhif is suspended as the Selangor PPBM chief and the position will be held by Anas Akashah Nazri, the deputy chief of Selangor PPBM,” he said.

Syed Saddiq said the suspension of the two leaders will be in effect throughout the police investigation into the incident.

“The Youth wing also hopes for the investigation to proceed smoothly and fairly based on the country’s laws.” he added.

Adhif Syan and Ahmad Redzuan were among 17 people detained at a house party following complaints from residents.

Following investigation, police found 16 of them tested positive for drugs use.

Adhif however initially denied that he had been arrested and claimed to have been at home at the time, before later claiming that he was merely at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he will leave it to the police to investigate the matter.