Two PPR to be developed in Johor this year

JOHOR BAHRU: Two People’s Housing Programme (PPR) projects will be built in Johor involving this district and Kluang this year, said Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

He said both projects encompass the construction of 1,000 units of houses.

“The details will be announced later after all matters have been resolve with the state government...so far we have received positive response from the discussions,“ he told reporters after flagging off the JB Neon Recreational Night: Lestari Fun Run & Ride at Dataran Bandaraya in Johor Bahru last night.

The Johor Bahru MP was asked to elaborate on the housing projects which will be implemented in Johor this year.

On the allocation of RM23.1 million to local authorities (PBT) in this state to upgrade and repair public infrastructure, he hoped the projects would be implemented smoothly.

“The allocation announced, was for the maintenance of 28 water reservoirs in Johor, which we have handed over to PBT to manage.

“We really hope that the process of the upgrading works can go well and can be completed within the specified period,“ he said.

On May 15, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming was reported as saying that the government had approved an allocation of RM23.1 million to 16 PBTs in the state, among them to repair and upgrade public facilities and infrastructure in Johor. -Bernama