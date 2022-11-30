Two PPS opened in Sepang due to flash floods

SHAH ALAM: Two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were opened tonight following floods that occurred in Kampung Ampar Tenang and Kampung Sri Tanjung in the Sepang district this evening.

The Secretariat of the Selangor Disaster Management Committee, Malaysian Civil Defence Force reported that the two PPS, namely Dewan Taman Gemilang and Dewan Orang Ramai in Dengkil housed a total of 103 victims from 29 families.

Selangor’s Director of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Norazam Khamis said earlier that there was a burst bund incident following heavy rain in Kampung Ampar Tenang which caused water to overflow from a nearby housing project.

He said the incident caused flood water to rise four feet and affect 10 houses.

“All residents comprising 18 families have moved to a safe place and the fire department is monitoring and assisting residents at the location,“ he said in a statement.

Bernama had earlier reported that continuous rain since 2 pm today caused several areas in Sepang near here and Putrajaya to be hit by flash floods. - Bernama