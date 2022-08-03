Two premises raided over alleged misappropriation of cooking oil in S’wak

KUCHING: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has raided two business premises in Sarawak, believed to have committed offences involving subsidised goods.

Sarawak KPDNHEP enforcement head Peter J Berinus Agang said the first case involved a business premises in Bau, believed to have committed an offence under Section 15 of the Control of Supplies Act, namely hiding cooking oil in 1 kilogramme (kg) polybags.

During the raid, 336 kg of cooking oil worth RM840 were seized.

In the second case, a business premises in Jalan Song, Kuching was believed to have committed an offence under Section 19 of the same Act, namely imposing conditions for the sale of controlled items, and a total of 693 kg of cooking oil in 1 kg polybags worth RM1,732 were seized during the raid.

“If found guilty, an individual can be fined not more than RM1 million and subsequent offences each carry a fine of not more than RM3 million or a maximum of three years’ imprisonment or both.

“For a company, the offence carries a fine of not more than RM2 million, while subsequent offences each carry a fine of not more than RM5 million,” he said in a statement today.

Peter also warned any individuals or companies not to engage in fraudulent activities and urged the community to channel any information on the misappropriation of subsidised goods to the authorities. - Bernama