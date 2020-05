IPOH: Two temporary relief centres which were opened following the flash floods in Muallim and Selama districts were closed last night.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the relief centre at SK Kuala Slim in Muallim, where 25 flood victims from seven families were housed was closed at 8.20pm after the floods began to recede.

“The relief centre in SK Tebing Tinggi, Selama, which housed 25 victims from 10 families was closed at 4.35 pm,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kerian District Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Sabli Bakri said a relief centre had to be opened at SK Changkat Lobak in Bagan Serai at about 5pm.

He said this was due to the flood in Kampung Matang Tengah which affected three families, and coordinated efforts and emergency relief efforts were still ongoing. — Bernama