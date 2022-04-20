Two remanded over RM150,000 false claims

JOHOR BAHRU: An owner of a construction company and a general manager of another company were remanded for five days, from today until Sunday, to assist in the investigation into a case of submitting false claims worth RM150,000.

The remand order against the 30-year-old company owner and the 39-year-old general manager was issued by Magistrate Zuhainie Zull Kafli at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court here today, to enable the case to be investigated in accordance with Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

Previously, a source said that the owner of the construction company was arrested at about 6 pm, followed by the arrest of the general manager at about 8.30 pm after they both appeared to record statements at the Johor MACC office, yesterday.

It is understood that last year, the general manager approved three claims for the supply and installation of cabins submitted by the owner of the construction company even though the supplied cabins did follow the specifications. - Bernama