TAMPIN: Two Indonesian men, believed to be the main suspects involved in the gruesome slaying of three men after a fight at Kebun Sawit Gedok workers’ quarters in Gemencheh on Dec 6, have been remanded for seven days starting today.

Tampin district police chief Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab said police nabbed the duo at a construction site at Jalan Duta Mas 1, Kuala Lumpur, at 1.20 am today following surveillance carried out by the Negeri Sembilan police contingent, Special Crime investigation Division (D9).

“Two mobile phones were seized from the suspects aged 20 and 25. The motive for the murder is believed to be deep seated, long-standing grudge since they were in Indonesia,“ he said in a statement here, tonight.

He said the case is being investigated Section 302 of the Penal Code and police had recorded the statements of four compatriots who were housemates of the victims.

“According to the housemates one of the suspects known as Ojak, was seen fleeing with a sickle,” he said adding that post-mortem reports revealed the victims had died due to multiple neck injuries. -Bernama