Two rescued, seven others swim ashore after boat capsizes in Pantai Teluk Batik

IPOH: Two people, including a 17-year-old disabled boy, were rescued while seven others, including two crew members, managed to swim ashore after the boat they were in capsized at Pantai Teluk Batik in Seri Manjung today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Sayani Saidon said they received a call at 10.58am about the incident, involving local tourists aged between three and 34, and reached the location at 11.15am.

She said two victims - the disabled teenager and a 34-year-old woman - nearly drowned and were brought to shore unconscious by members of the public before the Fire and Rescue Department personnel arrived at the scene, while the other seven victims managed to swim ashore.

“The boy was resuscitated after receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) assistance from members of the public and taken to hospital.

“The unconscious woman, meanwhile, was treated by the MOH (Ministry of Health) personnel and also taken to hospital,” she said in a statement today, adding that the rescue operation ended at 12.15pm.

Meanwhile, Manjung Police Chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said preliminary investigations revealed that when the boat was dropping off passengers at the beach, the boat lost control and capsized causing water to enter the boat which later sank.

He said following the incident, the crew of the boat tried to save all the passengers, but two of the passengers who nearly drowned, are in critical condition and were taken to the Seri Manjung Hospital where they are placed in the red zone.

“Preliminary investigations also revealed that all the passengers onboard were not wearing life jackets and that the operator of the boat was not registered,“ he said in a separate statement this afternoon.

He added that the case will be investigated by the Manjung District Marine Department under the provisions of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952.

He said police also advised the public to prioritise the safety of family members and children while at the beach during school holidays.

Boat operators must comply with all the regulations set, especially the use of life jackets and the safety of tourists, he said. -Bernama