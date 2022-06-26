Two rescued, two still missing after ship capsizes in Sibu

SIBU: Two crew members of a ship transporting sand went missing while two others were rescued after their vessel capsized near Kampung Bungan Kecil, about 45km from here early this morning.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre (PGO) spokesperson said the identities of the two missing victims had yet to be ascertained but they were estimated to be in their 20s, while the survivors were in their 40s and 50s.

According to him, Sarawak PGO received a report from the Sungai Merah police station at 6.05 am today stating that it received a call about the incident from the public and a team from the Mukah Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) had been mobilised to the location.

“During the incident, members of the public managed to rescue two crew members and it was believed that the other two were still inside the sand cargo ship,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Sibu district police chief, ACP Zulkipli Suhaili when contacted confirmed that he had received a report regarding the incident and that the investigation team is currently at the scene. - Bernama