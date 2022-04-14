Two RMN personnel killed in road crash in Sepanggar, Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel, both on motorcycles, were killed when their machines crashed into the rear of a trailer at Jalan Sabah , Port, Sepanggar, here last night.

A statement issued by the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre stated both the victims, identified as Chief Petty Officer Ahmad Faiz Mohd Hanif, 39, and Chief Petty officer Norasnizam Mohd Alui, 36, died at the scene in the incident which occurred at about 9 pm.

It said Ahmad Faiz was attached to the Kota Kinabalu RMN base, while Norasnizam with the KD Selangor vessel.

“The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call on the incident at 9.14pm. It involved two motorcyclists crashing into a trailer. As a result of the incident, both the motorcyclists were seriously injured and were pronounced dead at the scene by a medical team,“ it said.

Their remains were then handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama