Two rob company’s takings of RM20,400

KEPALA BATAS: Two men robbed two employees of a company of RM20,400, when they were on their way to deposit the money in a bank here last night.

“The two female workers were riding a motorcycle and placing a bag containing the money in between them when one of the men snatched the beg before they sped away towards Jalan Dua,” said Seberang Perai Utara Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor, when contacted today.

He said the incident was the third involving company’s takings in less than 10 days.

The first case was on Aug 10 involving RM5,704 cash and the second on Aug 15 involved RM2,000 cash.

Noorzainy said the police were on the hunt for the two suspects. — Bernama