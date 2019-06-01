Two robbery gangs preying on convenience stores crippled

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested five members of ‘Geng Dinamik’ and two of ‘Geng Awe’ who were responsible for robberies at convenience stores in the Klang Valley since last month.

Gombak district police chief ACP Samsor Maarof (pix) said the suspects, all males aged between 17 and 31, were arrested in operations between May 23 and Tuesday in Gombak.

Police identified the suspects from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings at the outlets which were robbed.

“The two gangs would strike at these 24-hour outlets in the early hours of the morning. They were armed with weapons like parang when committing the robberies. We are hunting for the remaining members of the gangs,” he told a press conference at the district police headquarters here today.

Police also seized motorcycles and implements like parang and crash helmets which were used in the robberies. — Bernama